MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in McDowell county say they are searching for a runaway teen last seen Tuesday evening.
According to the the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Mason Beshear was last seen at a residence along Airport Rd. in Marion.
Beshear is described by deputies as measuring at around six feet, three inches in height and weighing around 145 pounds with curly red hair and fair skin.
MCSO says that Beshear has several tattoos, including one above his left eyebrow that reads "YPC", a broken heart on the corner of his left eye and another that reads "Loyalty" on the left side of his neck. Deputies say that Beshear also has large tattoos on his right inner forearm.
Anyone with information on Mason Beshear's whereabouts is encouraged to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828)-652-2235.
