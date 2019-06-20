KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County sheriff’s deputies have asked for help locating a missing woman.
The family of Belinda Hoyle McCarthy, 45, whose last known address was in Kings Mountain, reported her missing earlier this week.
Deputies said the family last heard from McCarthy before Christmas last year.
McCarthy is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies said it is possible that she is in the Nebo or Old Fort areas.
Anyone with information concerning McCarthy’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.
