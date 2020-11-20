Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen.
According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Yasmine Huerta was last seen on November 10 when she left her home on Airport Road in Marion.
Deputies say she could be in the company of an adult male.
Huerta is described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she also sometimes wears glasses.
Anyone with information concerning Huerta’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
More news: Police: I-385 southbound back open following fatal collision
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.