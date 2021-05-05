MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are seeking information on a suspect they say is accused of stealing multiple items in April.
Deputies say that from April 3 through April 9, 25-year-old David Carver broke into a residence along Davistown Rd. in Old Fort and stole items like tools, hunting gear and house paint.
Anyone with information on Carver's whereabouts should call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2237 or CrimeStoppers of McDowell County at 65-CRIME.
