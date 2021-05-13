MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies are asking the public's help locating a woman wanted on drug charges.
According to the sheriff's office, on May 5, Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Heather Nicole Taylor’s home Westwood Chateau Drive.
Deputies said Taylor is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Anyone with information concerning Heather Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Chris Taylor at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
(0) comments
