MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into a store in 2020 and stole a safe.
According to the sheriff's office, at 3:16 a.m. on July 11, 2020, deputies responded to an alarm call at Riverside convenience store on U.S. 70 West where wiring and two doors had been damaged. A safe with an undisclosed amount of money also went missing.
Deputies said the suspect, caught on store camera, was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black mask covering his face and possibly red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.
