McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man after they say he was found in possession of over 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Deputies say 42-year-old Jonathan Brooks Floyd of Randolph Road in Marion was stopped Sunday afternoon around 4:42 p.m. by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and deputies at the intersection of Wildwood Drive and U.S. 221 South.
Deputies say troopers initially stopped Floyd because he didn't have a motorcycle endorsement.
When searched, deputies say Floyd was found with a handgun and 1,029.35 grams (2 pounds 3 ounces) of methamphetamine.
Floyd was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Additional charges are pending.
