Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a man and woman and charged them in connection to a murder they say happened in mid-August.
According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Marvin Randall Hensley, and 47-year-old Shannon Welch Simonds, were arrested after deputies discovered the body of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard at his residence on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo.
Deputies say Eckard was found dead around 5 p.m. on August 19 and an autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound.
In the course of the deputy's investigation, they say the charge of murder was levied against Hensley who was an acquaintance of Eckard.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation at this time.
Hensley is being held at the McDowell County Jail.
