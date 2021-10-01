MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC(FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are warning people about a fake fundraiser that has been set up asking for money for a former employee who passed away from Covid-19.
Deputies say the GoFundMe account was set up for Richelle Bailey who worked as the public information assistant for eight years before she passed.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the family of Bailey have not set up any type of fundraiser.
