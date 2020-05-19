Generic - Lake, flooding, water

 Dal Kalsi

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) As heavy rains pound the Upstate and Western North Carolina mountains, McDowell County officials are reporting some flash flooding. 

Around 3 p.m. on May 19, McDowell County Emergency Management reported that two separate creeks were experiencing flash flooding. 

Officials say the Hodges Creek Road bridge over Crooked Creek is flooded at the moment. 

Areas along the Catawba River near Lytle Mountain Road are also seeing severe flooding. 

