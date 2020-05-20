MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Officials in McDowell County are working to contain and cleanup a landslide Wednesday afternoon.
McDowell County Emergency Management says a portion of Catawba River Road has been affected by the slide. It's an area Director William Kehler says is no stranger to such events.
The call came in around 12:56 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m. on May 20, the slide was labeled as active.
Old Fort Fire Department was dispatched to begin the containment process. While they work, one lane of travel has been impacted. Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are also assisting.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling along the roadway.
Kehler says that just since Tuesday afternoon, the western part of McDowell County had seen nearly nine inches of rainfall.
