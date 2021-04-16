MARION, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies at the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a sex offender for a registry violation.
The Sheriff's Office says Christopher Lee England, 35, was convicted on April 9, 2008 in McDowell County of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery.
Deputies say England was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in September 2014. He was in jail this January on a registry violation after giving Sheriff's Office officials an incorrect address.
England was released from the county detention facility on Monday, Mar. 22 and by law has three business days to provide the Sheriff's Office with his address says the Sheriff's Office, but he did not provide his address.
