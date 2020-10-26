MCDOWELL CO, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop lead a deputy a wanted federal fugitive who was arrested for multiple drug charges and for defacing a handgun.
According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Robert Watson stopped 27-year-old Chandra Danielle McCool for an expired license. Watson later learned that McCool was a wanted federal fugitive.
The sheriff's office said after taking McCool into custody and searching her vehicle, her person, and her belongings, Watson found 7.23 grams of methamphetamine, a Suboxone pill, 14 ½ Clonazepam pills, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun with the serial number defaced.
The McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office said McCool was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance
- Possession of a gun with an altered serial number
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana
- Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance
More news: Anderson Co. deputies seek help identifying suspect involved in a shooting incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.