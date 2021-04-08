MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Vaccine Clinic says no appointment is needed on Thursday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the clinic, anyone who would like a vaccine can go to Grace Community Church located at 5182 US Highway 70 West in Marion from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and receive a vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.
Vaccine supplies are limited.
For more information call 828-803-4552.
