NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Water Department has issued a boil water advisory after a water line break in the Nebo area.
According to the agency, the water line break happened on Highway 70 East near Stacy Hill Road. The McDowell County Water System is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.
The Division of Environmental Health is advising that when the water service is restored, residents boil all water for two minutes to ensure any harmful bacteria are killed.
