MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA)- McDowell County Emergency Management says that a 74- year-old man has been missing from the Woodlawn area since Friday.
Robert Linzy Gouge was last seen Friday evening at around 6:30 near US 221 North and Crosscut Drive, authorities say.
Gouge is described by Emergency Management as measuring at around five feet, seven inches and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. Authorities say that Gouge was last seen wearing blue jeans, boots and a T-shirt.
Gouge also has a full beard, according to his family.
McDowell Co. Emergency Management says that Gouge is known to walk around the 221 North area of Woodlawn.
Anyone with information on Mr. Robert Gouge's whereabouts is asked call 828-652-4000.
MORE NEWS: Two teens were suspended for hours on a broken amusement park ride in Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.