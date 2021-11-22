MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A McDowell County couple has been charged for abusing a child between the ages of seven and 16-years-old, according to deputies.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said they began an investigation in September after reports stated a couple had abused a child.
The sheriff's office charged 29-year-old Michael Allen Cunningham with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and 37-year-old Shelby Nicole Weathers with felonious negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felonious accessory after the fact.
We're told Cunningham was given a $200,000 secured bond and Weathers was given a $75,000 secured bond.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: Driver killed in crash after driving recklessly on Hwy 276 in Travelers Rest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.