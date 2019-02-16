MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced they had apprehended two suspects one day after an armed robbery at a food center on US 221 South.
Caitlin Danielle Reel, 25, of Marion and Christopher Joel Twitty, 30, also of Marion, were arrested one day after the West Court Food Center #2 was robbed.
Deputies say Reel initially approached the counter on Friday at 9:30 a.m. She was described as wearing a bandana over her face and carrying a handgun.
Deputies said she held the cashier at gunpoint while demanding an undisclosed amount of cash. She left on foot.
Investigators received a tip a short time later that a witness had seen a car parked near the store just before the robbery. That tip led investigators to Twitty, who was driving Reel's getaway car.
Both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan praised investigators for their hard work in tracking down the suspects in such a timely manner and expressed appreciation for the other agencies that assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the case.
