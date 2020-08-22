Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives in McDowell County are hoping you can help them piece together the details surrounding a homicide investigation that began on Wednesday.
Deputies say on August 19, they responded to a home on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo to find 85-year-old, Carroll Franklin Eckard, deceased.
Deputies say an autopsy, conducted on Friday, revealed Eckard died of a gunshot wound.
“Right now, we are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide, and our investigation continues,” said Capt. Shanon Smith.
According to the sheriff's office, Eckard was retired from the military having served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart.
Anyone with information concerning Eckard’s death is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis or Detective Van Williams at the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
