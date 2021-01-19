MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man for stealing a chainsaw.
41-year-old Michael Dale Honeycutt is charged with possession of stolen goods.
Deputies say that they stopped Honeycutt on December 28 for having a false tag on a car he was driving when a chainsaw was recovered that was reported stolen from Haywood County.
