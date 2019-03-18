MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen Monday afternoon.
Robby Preswood, 41, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday walking on Hill Road in the Clinchfield area.
Deputies described Preswood as standing 6'3'' tall and weighing around 315 pounds. He was wearing a big gray ski-type jacket the last time he was seen.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-4000.
MORE NEWS: School District: Greenwood high student charged after threat found written on bathroom wall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.