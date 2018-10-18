Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged 33-year-old Danny Ray Pinkerton of Marion with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, September 12, deputies assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Pinkerton's residence.
Pinkerton, who is currently on probation, is subject to searches with no warrant.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said while on scene, officers located a handgun belonging to Pinkerton, as well as some drug paraphernalia.
Pinkerton is a convicted felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.