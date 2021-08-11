MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office honored fallen K-9 Deputy Jaz Monday.
Jaz sadly passed away on the morning of August 3 from medical complications, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Jaz had been partnered with Lt. Greg Stevenson since arriving at the Office in 2014.
The Sheriff's Office released the following statement on their Facebook page:
"She touched many lives during her time at the Sheriff's Office, particularly at the county schools. Lt. Stevenson and Jaz routinely visited all of the schools and, many times, brightened the days of children they encountered.
Please keep Lt. Stevenson, his wife and his son in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as Jaz was a part of their family."
