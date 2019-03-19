Missing man Robby Preswood

The McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Robby Preswood who was last seen around 4 p.m. on March 18. 

 Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Dept.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County deputies say on Tuesday morning, missing man Robby Preswood, has been located unharmed. 

According to deputies, Preswood, 41, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday walking on Hill Road in the Clinchfield area. 

Deputies described Preswood as standing 6'3'' tall and weighing around 315 pounds. He was wearing a big gray ski-type jacket the last time he was seen. 

Deputies with the sheriff's office want to thank the public for their assistance in locating Preswood. 

