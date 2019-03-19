MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County deputies say on Tuesday morning, missing man Robby Preswood, has been located unharmed.
According to deputies, Preswood, 41, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday walking on Hill Road in the Clinchfield area.
Deputies described Preswood as standing 6'3'' tall and weighing around 315 pounds. He was wearing a big gray ski-type jacket the last time he was seen.
Deputies with the sheriff's office want to thank the public for their assistance in locating Preswood.
MORE NEWS: School District: Greenwood high student charged after threat found written on bathroom wall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.