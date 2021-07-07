William Robert Ward

William Robert Ward

 (Source: MCSO)

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say that a missing 79-year-old man has been located unharmed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, William Robert Ward was last seen at his home along Toms Creed Road around 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 5.

