MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say that a missing 79-year-old man has been located unharmed.
According to the Sheriff's Office, William Robert Ward was last seen at his home along Toms Creed Road around 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 5.
