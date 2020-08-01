MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County sheriff’s deputies have safely located a runaway 16-year-old girl and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.
PREVIOUSLY:
Deputies said Aryn Michelle Beaver of Dries Drive in Marion, has run away three times this week, the last time being Friday morning around 7 a.m.
Aryn is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.
If you see her, deputies ask that you call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000.
MORE: At least 45 people affected, 10 units damaged in massive campground fire near Myrtle Beach
(1) comment
give it up , running away that many times in a week or a lifetime means she is running away for a reason . unless you can put a tracking chip in her @ss or something it is a losing battle .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.