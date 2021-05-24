MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says they located Mary Ann Wilcox unharmed.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office reported that they were looking for Wilcox who was considered missing.
Deputies describe Wilcox as 5'7" and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes according to deputies.
