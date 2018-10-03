Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - A traffic stop on Tuesday led McDowell County deputies to a stash of marijuana and the arrest of a Forest City man.
On Tuesday the McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged Elijah Thaddeus Edgerton, 30, with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
Deputies say on September 4, a detective with the sheriff's office stopped Edgerton's BMW on U.S. 221 South for traffic violations.
After calling a K-9 unit to the scene, which subsequently alerted to the car, deputies say they found 248 grams of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.