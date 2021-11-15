MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies need help finding a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Sunday night.
David Riley Edwards was last seen walking on Airport Road at 9 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
Edwards is described to be six feet two and weighs 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and Nike Air shoes.
Anyone that sees Edwards or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 828-652-4000.
