MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that 74-year-old Robert Linzy Gouge was located safely.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a SILVER Alert for Gouge on Saturday evening.
Gouge was last seen Friday evening at around 6:30 near US 221 North and Crosscut Drive, authorities say.
