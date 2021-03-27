Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office or 911.

Robert Linzy Gouge

Robert Linzy Gouge (McDowell County Emergency Management / March 27, 2021) 

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that 74-year-old Robert Linzy Gouge was located safely. 

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a SILVER Alert for Gouge on Saturday evening. 

Gouge was last seen Friday evening at around 6:30 near US 221 North and Crosscut Drive, authorities say. 

