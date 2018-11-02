MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said Saturday that a missing woman has been safely located.
Deputies reported that Rebecca Noonan, 45, was found unharmed around 9:32 a.m. Saturday.
Noonan was last seen on Flintrock Drive in Marion around 6 p.m. after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
She stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and waist-length curly brown hair.
Anyone who knows where Rebecca is should call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or the 911 center at 828-652-4000.
