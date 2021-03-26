MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a couple wanted for multiple drug charges.
Deputies say that 32-year-old Wesley Clayton "Clay Rhom is wanted on multiple counts of drug trafficking and failure to appear in court for his trial on March 1.
32- year-old Megan Monie Rhom is wanted for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and heroin, according, to deputies.
The sheriff's office says that both suspects fled the county and left their four children behind. Both suspects are believed to be armed, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppres at 65-CRIME. Those who contact CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward, according to deputies.
