MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in McDowell County say they are searching for a man wanted out of Marion.
37-year-old Dustin Huffman is wanted wanted multiple open warrants including larceny, larceny of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, according to deputies.
MCSO says that Huffman's last known address was on Lake Tahoma Rd.
Anyone with information on Huffman is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828)-652-2235 or by calling CrimeStoppers at 65-CRIME.
