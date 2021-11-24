MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies need help locating 36-year-old Richard Shaun Stockton of Marion.
Stockton was last seen at an Owl Hollow Road address around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He is described to have dark hair.
Anyone with information on Stockton's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2235.
MORE NEWS: Driving to your Thanksgiving destination? Here's what you need to know
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.