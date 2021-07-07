MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing 79-year-old man last seen at his home in Marion.
According to the sheriff's office, William Robert Ward was last seen at his home along Toms Creed Road around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
Deputies described as six feet tall and weighing 134 pounds with blue eyes and is balding. He is possibly driving a silver Ford van.
Anyone with information concerning Ward’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
