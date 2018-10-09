McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a sex offender who violated registry rules.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has charged 33-year-old Rachel Alison Smith, of Marion, with felony sex offender registry violation (failure to report new address).
Deputies say she is also wanted on three felony probation violations.
An investigation shows that Smith left her residence in mid-August, and did not register a new address with the Sheriff's Office within three business days which the law requires.
Smith was convicted of three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in McDowell County in December of 2015.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to please contact Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
