Samantha Brasecker 1
(McDowell County Sheriff's Office / March 1, 2022)
Samantha Brasecker 2
(McDowell County Sheriff's Office / March 1, 2022)
Samantha Brasecker 3
(McDowell County Sheriff's Office / March 1, 2022)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in McDowell County say they received a missing person report for a woman named Samantha Lee Brasecker out of Marion.
The sheriff's office also released multiple photos of Samantha.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office by calling 828-652-2235 or 828-652-4000.
You can also call CrimeStoppers at 65-CRIME.
