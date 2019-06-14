Nebo, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are searching for two women they say are wanted for breaking into a home in Nebo.
Police say the break-in occurred on June 6 at a home on Daniel Street.
Deputies say the pair stole $1,255 worth of property from the home including tools, outdoor equipment, speakers, DVDs, game system games, Native American memorabilia and bed comforters.
Juanita Lynn Bolick, 35, and Deborra Jean Harris, 59, both of Hemlock Ridge Drive in Nebo, are charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
McDowell County deputies are asking anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Bolick and/or Harris to call Detective Jesse Hicks at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
