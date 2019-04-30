McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management has issued a warning to keep pets and livestock away from Coxes Creek.
Tuesday morning a multi-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer shut down Highway 226 north around 5 a.m.
According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the accident has resulted in a Hazmat spill.
Officials say that spill involved liquid tar that spilled onto NC 226 N and is now affecting Coxes Creek. Residents are asked to keep animals away until further notice from the health department.
Emergency workers are working to contain the spill at this time.
In addition to the spill crews are now battling, traffic is detouring along 226 north at the 221 north intersection.
Officials say that 226 north will be shut down for an extended period of time due to cleanup of the leak.
Be aware of this detour and plan for delays as you head out the door.
