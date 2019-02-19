MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Just when we thought we were done with winter weather, it's back again! The mountains are experiencing severe weather alerts Tuesday night as precipitation meets freezing temperatures.
McDowell County, in particular, is seeing a few accidents in their area as results of black ice! Dispatch said the Western and Northern parts of the county are experiencing ice as the night progresses.
They said the volume of calls has increased in the area of I-40 due to a few reported wrecks.
Multiple wrecks have occurred along I-40 near Old Fort in McDowell County. Icy conditions have been reported across the county. Use caution if you must travel tonight. @NWSGSP @FHWxN @JasonBoyerWLOS— McDowell County EM (@mcdowell_em) February 20, 2019
Later in the evening, McDowell County EMS said that I-40 Eastbound at mile marker 68 will be shutdown until further notice.
Black Mountain Police posted to Facebook that the shutdown was a result of an accident.
Drivers are encouraged to stay off roadways, or use extreme caution while traveling.
