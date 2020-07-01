Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with 12 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Detectives say 45-year-old Jacob Daylen Ross was having inappropriate sexual conduct with children.
Detectives say while investigating, they recovered numerous electronic files containing child pornography involving victims 1-3-years-old.
Deputies say at this time, the case is still under investigation.
