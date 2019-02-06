Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they charged a Nebo man with arson.
According to deputies, 31-year-old Kasey Lee Scott, was charged with second degree arson in reference to a fire at a home on East Hunt Drive. Police and firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 7 a.m. on January 28.
Deputies say Scott was living in the home, but did not own it.
The sheriff's office, McDowell Co. Emergency Management and the N.C. State Bureau of investigation led to Scott's arrest.
