Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man in McDowell County is facing charges deputies say after his son accidentally shot a friend.
According to deputies, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged 48-year-old Merle Dwayne Foster with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.
The sheriff's office says in the early morning hours of March 27, Foster's son had a friend spending the night. According to deputies, Foster's son was cleaning the handgun when it went off accidentally, firing a shot and hitting the friend in the lower left leg.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital in McDowell for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.