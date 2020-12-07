Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - A McDowell County man is being held on a $1 million bond for sex crimes involving children.
Detectives say an anonymous tip led to an investigation which determined that 25-year-old, Jonathon Leslie Carver, of Nebo had inappropriate sexual contact with an eight-month-old boy and two-year-old girl.
Deputies say the offenses occurred over the past six months, and the suspect is acquainted with the victims.
Carver is charged with two counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse involving a sexual act. He's also charged with one count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult, incest of a child less than 13 years of age and first degree statutory sex offense.
He's being held in the McDowell County Jail on a $1 million bond.
