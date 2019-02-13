Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say a man is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of his stolen Corgi puppy.
Deputies say the owner, Scott Melton, reported the 7-month-old female puppy was taken from his property sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday January 14 and 12 p.m. on January 15.
Deputies say the dog's name is Scout, and is micro-chipped. According to deputies Scout was taken from the victim's home on Vineyard Road in Old Fort.
Anyone with information concerning Scout’s whereabouts is asked to call Scott Melton at 442-6321 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.