MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Authorities said Wednesday that a runaway 16-year-old named Kedran Jade Lee Russell has been found unharmed after leaving her home earlier in the week.
She left her Fairview Park Drive residence late Sunday night, May 12th or early Monday morning, May 13th, officials say.
She was described as a white female who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.
McDowell County Emergency Management thanks the public for their assistance in helping find her.
