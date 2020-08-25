MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – McDowell County Emergency Management said Tuesday that crews installed two temporary pedestrian bridges to help seven families that were isolated by Monday night’s flash flooding.
Officials said the flash flood along Locust Creek off Locust Cove Rd. destroyed 3 private bridges, 1 culvert, and damaged 1 other bridge.
More than four inches of rain fell Monday night, leading to a flash flood warning in parts of the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.