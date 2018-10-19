Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that a wanted sex offender and probation violator is back behind bars.
Deputies say that Rachel Alison Smith, 33, of Marion was located on Wednesday night.
Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a residence on Jacktown Road to assist probation officers in the arrest of Smith.
During the search, a deputy located 2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia they say belonged to the suspect.
Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed against Smith.
