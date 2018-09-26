Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies have arrested and charged Florentino Fabian with assault by strangulation and first degree forcible rape.
Deputies say a woman who is acquainted with Fabian went to court officials earlier this week seeking a domestic violence order against him.
Deputies say it was revealed at that time that Fabian had assaulted the woman, choked her and forced her to have sex with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.