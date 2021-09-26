MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam where callers pretend deputies or detectives from the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said several citizens have gotten phone calls from scammers pretending to be from the Sheriff's Office. The scammers are requesting money from citizens and telling them that there are warrants out against them. These scammers are also informing citizens that they have missed jury duty, according to deputies.
According to deputies, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office does not do this and will never request money over the phone. Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to call 652-2235. Deputies also encourage people to contact them if they're questioning the legitimacy of a call from the Sheriff's Office.
